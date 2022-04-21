Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Badger Meter (BMI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) recently:

4/20/2022 – Badger Meter had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $88.00.

4/14/2022 – Badger Meter was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2022 – Badger Meter was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/4/2022 – Badger Meter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Badger Meter’s performance has been benefiting from robust water quality acquisition-related sales, backlog conversion and record order momentum across its diverse portfolio of innovative water solutions. It is focused on investing in digital solutions that operationalize real-time data into actionable insights. A healthy demand environment and recovering market trends post the pandemic are tailwinds. Despite a challenging price environment, the company’s temporary cost-saving initiatives to ensure smooth functioning of business operations bode well. Strong cash generation and balance sheet boost its capital allocation strategy. This aids growth of its business organically and through acquisitions. However, high research and development (R&D) costs and manufacturing woes from electronic component shortage might dent its margins.”

3/25/2022 – Badger Meter was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2022 – Badger Meter was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2022 – Badger Meter was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $87.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

