Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XRX opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xerox has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.09%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

