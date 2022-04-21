Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,814 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Yandex by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Yandex by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

