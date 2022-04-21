Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average volume of 622 call options.

NYSE PHM opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

