Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

