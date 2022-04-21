INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) vs. Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Financial Contrast

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

14.8% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.79, meaning that its share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -159.96% -130.81% -66.27% Apollo Endosurgery -39.19% -148.35% -28.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for INVO Bioscience and Apollo Endosurgery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67 Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 5 0 3.00

INVO Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.68%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus price target of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 116.95%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Apollo Endosurgery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $4.16 million 5.11 -$6.66 million ($1.26) -1.40 Apollo Endosurgery $62.99 million 3.71 -$24.68 million ($0.78) -7.56

INVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Endosurgery. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats INVO Bioscience on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, as well as delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands. Additionally, the company offers X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, a suture-based device for closing and healing defects in the lower and upper gastrointestinal tract. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Australia, Costa Rica, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.