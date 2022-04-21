IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $439,000.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,225,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 35,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,758. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $562.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

