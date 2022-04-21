Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia. “

IREN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. 88,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,094. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

