ITV (LON:ITV) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.21) price target on the broadcaster’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 131.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut ITV to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 128 ($1.67) to GBX 64 ($0.83) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ITV to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 100 ($1.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.21) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 115.33 ($1.50).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV opened at GBX 73.39 ($0.95) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The company has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75).

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris purchased 4,029 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £3,344.07 ($4,350.86). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 145,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07), for a total value of £119,420.70 ($155,374.32). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 176,314 shares of company stock worth $14,980,023.

About ITV (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.