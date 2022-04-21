Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jabil to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Jabil stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,120. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,242,000 after buying an additional 138,430 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,160,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jabil by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

