Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.85 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $15.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.79 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.13.

J opened at $147.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.