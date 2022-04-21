JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $1.02. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.30.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 40,417 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $546,437.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,873,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,323,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 5,799 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $87,970.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 36.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 88,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 103,721.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 48,749 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth about $310,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,837 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAKK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

