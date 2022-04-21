Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. Jamf has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.