Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of research firms have commented on JHG. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 691,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $20,753,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 201,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 66,001 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

