JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €22.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €22.70 ($24.41) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of EPA DEC traded down €0.42 ($0.45) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €20.06 ($21.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($29.05) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($39.68). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.73.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

