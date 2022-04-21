Jeff Woyda Sells 10,702 Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) insider Jeff Woyda sold 10,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,445 ($44.82), for a total value of £368,683.90 ($479,682.41).

Shares of CKN stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,565 ($46.38). 22,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,458 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,646.30. Clarkson PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,805 ($36.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,225 ($54.97).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,655 ($47.55) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarkson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,089.29 ($53.20).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

