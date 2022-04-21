Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 574 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 574 ($7.47) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.29) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.25) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.16) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.64) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.30) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 563.91 ($7.34).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON HSBA opened at GBX 534.20 ($6.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £107.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 517.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 476.28. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.35), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($367,517.46).

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.