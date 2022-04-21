Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €16.00 Price Target

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €16.00 ($17.20) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($17.85) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($16.67) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.20 ($18.49) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.65) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.71 ($14.74).

Shares of KCO opened at €12.58 ($13.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.79 and a 200-day moving average of €11.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €9.06 ($9.74) and a 52 week high of €13.50 ($14.52).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

