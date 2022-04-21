Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 22.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 220.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 304,603 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

