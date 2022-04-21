Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

