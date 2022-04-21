Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ACV Auctions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

ACVA opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $35.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 47.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.