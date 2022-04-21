Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Coty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Coty by 263.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 120,525 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,786,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243,118 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 201.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 747,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

