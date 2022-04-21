Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3,600.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,409.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $29.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,531.49. 30,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,848. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,677.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,785.61.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 116.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

