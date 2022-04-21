Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WILLF. Stifel Nicolaus cut Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Demant A/S from 308.00 to 306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

WILLF stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

