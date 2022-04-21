Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Green Dot Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Dot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Green Dot stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. Green Dot has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $54.90.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,820,000 after purchasing an additional 148,461 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after purchasing an additional 546,381 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in Green Dot by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,541,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,590,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155,256 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

