Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Newmont Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

NEM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after purchasing an additional 616,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Newmont by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

