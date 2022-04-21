Jefferies Financial Group Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $185.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

PG traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.31. 68,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,938. The stock has a market cap of $397.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.49 and a 200 day moving average of $153.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,622 shares of company stock valued at $66,593,240. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

