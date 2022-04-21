Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Visa in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on V. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

NYSE V opened at $217.79 on Thursday. Visa has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $416.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

