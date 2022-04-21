Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($136.61) to £115 ($149.62) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($117.10) to £110 ($143.12) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($149.62) to £120 ($156.13) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.11) to £120 ($156.13) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6,669.29.

AZN opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $213.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.30. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $50.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $406,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $1,515,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

