Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Natura &Co in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Natura &Co’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

NTCO stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 137,041 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Natura &Co by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 191,589 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in Natura &Co by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 344,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 55,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Natura &Co by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 157,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its stake in Natura &Co by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 185,063 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

