Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Saipem in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
About Saipem (Get Rating)
Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.
