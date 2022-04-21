Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Saipem in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Saipem alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Saipem stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Saipem has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

About Saipem (Get Rating)

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.