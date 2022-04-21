Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

