Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NUS. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.25. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

