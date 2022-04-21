Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rio Tinto Group’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $8.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($76.76) to GBX 6,100 ($79.37) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,420.06.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $78.58 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 637,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,593,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

