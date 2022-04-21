Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Walker & Dunlop, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

NYSE:WD opened at $132.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $156.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 100.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

