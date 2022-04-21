Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.47) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.82) target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,602.50 ($20.85).

LON:JET2 opened at GBX 1,297.50 ($16.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -7.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,214.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 912.40 ($11.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.47).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

