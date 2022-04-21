JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.
NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $429.48 million and a P/E ratio of 7.84. JOANN has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.
In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in JOANN by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
