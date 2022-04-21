Jonathan Myers Purchases 74 Shares of PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Myers bought 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($195.45).

PZC stock opened at GBX 203.89 ($2.65) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £874.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.08. PZ Cussons Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 177.80 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 274.50 ($3.57).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PZC. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 237 ($3.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

