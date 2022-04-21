Jonathan Newman Acquires 1,328 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Newman bought 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £3,877.76 ($5,045.23).

LON BPM traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 296.50 ($3.86). The stock had a trading volume of 9,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 303.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 319.80. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 280.30 ($3.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 363 ($4.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading investments, and financial services businesses. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

