JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 620 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 620 ($8.07) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.41) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.53) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.41) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.73) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 697.93 ($9.08).

Shares of LON EZJ traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 564.20 ($7.34). 3,271,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,130,979. The company has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -3.54. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.25). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 565.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 588.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,947.59). Also, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($124,902.42). Insiders have bought a total of 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

