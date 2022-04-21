JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 3,724

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,391 ($44.12) to GBX 3,724 ($48.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JET. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($101.48) to GBX 4,980 ($64.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,985.82 ($103.90).

LON JET opened at GBX 2,211.69 ($28.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,675.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,871.32. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 2,072.50 ($26.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,008 ($104.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

