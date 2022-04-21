JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$90.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.85.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down C$1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$74.91. 504,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,958. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$69.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.36. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$56.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.82 billion and a PE ratio of 24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

