JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $395.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $395.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 59.58% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $951.94.

TSLA opened at $977.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $931.79 and its 200-day moving average is $978.90. The stock has a market cap of $981.37 billion, a PE ratio of 199.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

