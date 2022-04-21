JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to SEK 110

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 112 to SEK 110 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 80 to SEK 90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 56,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 23.95%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

