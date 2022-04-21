JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target to $76.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $95.99.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $516.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

