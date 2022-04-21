JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “£159.90” Price Target for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a £159.90 ($208.04) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLTR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($193.86) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a £150 ($195.16) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($205.57) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($201.67) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £147.53 ($191.95).

LON FLTR traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8,490 ($110.46). 238,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £14.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,258.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £110.21. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,600 ($98.88) and a 12-month high of £162.75 ($211.75).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

