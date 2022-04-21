JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 170” Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 170 ($2.21) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.41) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.21 ($2.23).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 129.16 ($1.68) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a market cap of £36.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.26.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.