JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 170” Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Rating) received a GBX 170 ($2.21) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.41) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.21 ($2.23).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 129.16 ($1.68) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a market cap of £36.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.26.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.