JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 5,780 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,780 ($75.20) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.66) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.25) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,806.92 ($75.55).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,716 ($74.37) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £92.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,850.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,243.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

