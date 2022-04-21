K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KBL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$33.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$355.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$29.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.09.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$62.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 147.60%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

