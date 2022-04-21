K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) PT Raised to C$14.00

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KNT. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

KNT traded down C$0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,881. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.59. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$10.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.5299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

